Ben Affleck says his only line in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ was dubbed over because he couldn’t get it right

The Oscar-winning 'Argo' actor joked that the dub of his voice sounded like 'Rush Hour' comedian Chris Tucker

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Ben Affleck revealed that his voice was once dubbed over for the 1992 movie "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" when he was just starting out as an actor. 

"The most humiliating thing was one of my earlier parts, I got one line, I had just moved out to L.A., I got a line in a movie, and I was playing a basketball player," the "Air" actor told James Corden Thursday after he was asked by the host if he had ever been "cut" from anything. 

"I was a basketball player that just happened to be playing high school basketball and like a werewolf or a vampire ran through and I got scared, ’cause he was scary, and I said, ‘Here you go,’ ‘Take it’ or ‘Take the ball’ or something like that," Affleck said of his role in the supernatural comedy that inspired the Sarah Michelle Gellar TV series. "And I thought my work was good. I was feeling it. I felt authentically afraid."

He added, "And we did it a bunch of times, and I was like, ‘Boy, this director is really rigorous.’"

Ben Affleck said his one line in 1992's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was rerecorded. 

Ben Affleck said his one line in 1992's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was rerecorded.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

But he said when he went to see the movie with some friends, "I sounded very different. And I realized right then they rerecorded me."

James Corden asked Ben Affleck if he had ever been "cut" from anything. 

James Corden asked Ben Affleck if he had ever been "cut" from anything.  (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

"I was so bad, they needed me to be in the scene, but the director was obviously like, ‘I can’t hear the voice again!’" he laughed. "They had to pay someone to come in and say, ‘Hey man, take it' because apparently, I couldn’t say that convincingly enough."

Corden then revealed they had found the clip to show to the audience in which a young Affleck awkwardly hands over the basketball during a game after a vampire playing for the other team shows him his fangs. "Take it, man," he shrugs. 

"Sounds like Chris Tucker!" Affleck quipped to laughter from the audience. 

The Oscar-winner went uncredited in the part. 

