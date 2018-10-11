Busy Philipps says she turned to the pope after having an abortion at 15

Busy Philipps — who claims in her upcoming memoir that she was bullied by James Franco on the set of “Freaks and Geeks” — also reveals in the tome that she had an abortion at age 15.

In “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” Philipps writes that after becoming pregnant with her first serious boyfriend’s child, his mother got involved, telling her, “You’re being selfish . . . You’re going to murder a baby.”

Philipps says her parents found out from her diary and her mother stood up for her.

“My mother is who you want in your corner,” she writes, saying she “just supported and loved me.”

After the procedure, Philipps recalls, she went on a trip with her school to the Vatican, when Pope John Paul II spoke to her in Italian and made the sign of the cross.

“I never told this story publicly . . . I haven’t even told people I’m very close with,” she says. “It doesn’t work for me without getting the absolution I needed. And from the only person in the world who could give it to me: the Pope in Rome.”

The date, she writes, “was my due date.”

