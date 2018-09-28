Burt Reynolds replaced by Bruce Dern in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film

Bruce Dern is stepping in to replace the late Burt Reynolds in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Dern would take Reynold's place in the Charles Manson-themed film and will portray the character of George Spahn, a blind ranch hand who owned the Manson property that the cult leader lived on with his followers.

The famous property is also where Manson and his followers plotted the murder of Hollywood star, Sharon Tate, who was killed while eight months pregnant with husband, Roman Polanski's child.

Dern joins the star-studded cast which also includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Dakota Fanning.

During their long-time Hollywood careers, Dern and Reynolds crossed paths in 1965 for the TV show "12 O'Clock High" and again in 2003 on the film "Hard Ground," which was directed by the "Boogie Nights" actor.

According to People, the 82-year-old star had not yet begun filming scenes for the Tarantino flick before his death, but Reynold's niece told the outlet that her "uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Reynolds was recently honored by his ex-wife Loni Anderson and his son, Quinton Anderson, in an "intimate" service for friends and family at the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach, Florida, a rep for both Loni and Quinton Anderson confirmed to Fox News.

The private service, which was held on September 20, was attended by about 80 guests and featured speeches from family and people close to the actor who impacted his life.