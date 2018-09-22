Burt Reynolds' ex-wife Loni Anderson and son honor actor with 'intimate' Florida service

Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds has continued to be honored by friends and family following his death.

On Thursday, the actor's ex-wife Loni Anderson and his son, Quinton Anderson, held an "intimate" service to remember the actor at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach, Florida, a rep for both Loni and Quinton Anderson told Fox News.

The private Celebration of Life service was attended by about 80 guests and featured speeches from family and people close to the actor who impacted his life.

Bobby Bowden, former football coach at Reyonold's alma mater, Florida State University, opened the service with a prayer and shared heartwarming stories of the famous heartthrob's football days.

Following Bowden, Anderson spoke about her ex-husband and shared personal stories and touching memories of the 12 years she spent with Reynolds.

Anderson then introduced her and Reynold's son, calling him “our greatest collaboration." Quinton took the floor and spoke highly of his loving father and recalled the days they spent together.

Quinton and his mother spoke to Fox News just hours after the famous actor died at the age of 82 of cardiac arrest on September 6.

"Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world," Anderson said in a statement. "Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton's father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh."

Reynolds wed Anderson in 1988. The couple, who adopted Quinton, was married for six years before calling it quits in 1994.

Notable guests at the Celebration of Life service included Lee Corso, Reynolds' longtime friend and Florida State University roommate, as well as famed quarterback Doug Flutie, who started with the Chicago Bears.

