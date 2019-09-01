Bumbershoot fest barricade collapse in Seattle leaves about 25 injured

About 25 people were hurt – with four hospitalized – after a metal barricade collapsed Saturday night at the Bumbershoot music festival in Seattle, according to reports.

About 3,000 were at the Seattle Center for an evening of live music featuring Jai Wolf and other performers when the collapse occurred, Seattle’s Q13 FOX reported.

NEW YORK CITY BUILDING COLLAPSE LEAVES AT LEAST 1 DEAD, OTHER INJURED

Some of the concertgoers had pressed up against the barricade, causing it to give way, David Cuerpo, public information officer for the city’s fire department, told the station.

Because of the size of the crowd, and initial uncertainty about how many people were hurt, the emergency response was larger than was ultimately required, Cuerpo said.

“We brought in more resources just to ensure that we had the proper ability to treat and serve our patients here,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four people treated at Harborview Medical Center were in stable condition with minor injuries, Cuerpo told the Seattle Times.

Wolf, who was onstage at the time, ended his set after the incident, the newspaper reported.