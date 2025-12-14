Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Dakota Johnson makes surprise cameo on 'SNL,' portrays mistress in Lily Allen's song about infidelity

Lily Allen, who separated from David Harbour in February after four years of marriage, performed on 'Saturday Night Live'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lily Allen is sharing painful moments from her past with the help of friend Dakota Johnson. 

During Allen's performance of "Madeline" — a song that is believed to reference a mistress who allegedly had an affair with her ex-husband David Harbour — Johnson made a surprise appearance onstage, portraying the mistress. 

As Allen performed the song, Johnson — whose silhouette was seen behind a sheer curtain — said, "I hate that you're in so much pain right now ... He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent."

LILY ALLEN, DAVID HARBOUR ‘CONTROL’ WHAT THEY'RE ALLOWED TO HAVE ON EACH OTHER'S CELLPHONES

Dakota Johnson, Lily Allen on 'SNL'

Dakota Johnson made a surprise appearance during Lily Allen's "SNL" performance. (SNL)

"If he's lying about that, then please let me know. Because I have my own feelings about dishonesty. Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in," she added.

Before the song concluded, Johnson stepped out from behind the curtain, walked behind Allen and gave her a gentle kiss on the cheek. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two embraced in a hug once the song finished.

Lily Allen and David Harbour match in black at Stranger Things premiere.

Allen and Harbour split in February after four years of marriage.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, sources confirmed to People magazine that Harbour and Allen had split. In 2020, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas with their wedding being officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Allen released her bombshell album, "West End Girl," which shared intimate details about the couple's divorce. Allen mentioned Harbour's alleged infidelity in the title track. 

LILY ALLEN RIDICULED FOR RETURNING DOG TO ANIMAL SHELTER BECAUSE ‘SHE ATE MY PASSPORT’

Singer Lily Allen wears all-black outfit with David Harbour.

Allen has alluded to Harbour's alleged infidelity in her bombshell album, "West End Girl." (Getty Images)

Last month, Allen and Harbour listed their Carroll Gardens home for just under $8 million, months after their divorce announcement.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue