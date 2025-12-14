Dakota Johnson makes surprise cameo on 'SNL,' portrays mistress in Lily Allen's song about infidelity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lily Allen is sharing painful moments from her past with the help of friend Dakota Johnson.

During Allen's performance of "Madeline" — a song that is believed to reference a mistress who allegedly had an affair with her ex-husband David Harbour — Johnson made a surprise appearance onstage, portraying the mistress.

As Allen performed the song, Johnson — whose silhouette was seen behind a sheer curtain — said, "I hate that you're in so much pain right now ... He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent."

LILY ALLEN, DAVID HARBOUR ‘CONTROL’ WHAT THEY'RE ALLOWED TO HAVE ON EACH OTHER'S CELLPHONES

"If he's lying about that, then please let me know. Because I have my own feelings about dishonesty. Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in," she added.

Before the song concluded, Johnson stepped out from behind the curtain, walked behind Allen and gave her a gentle kiss on the cheek.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two embraced in a hug once the song finished.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, sources confirmed to People magazine that Harbour and Allen had split. In 2020, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas with their wedding being officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Allen released her bombshell album, "West End Girl," which shared intimate details about the couple's divorce . Allen mentioned Harbour's alleged infidelity in the title track.

LILY ALLEN RIDICULED FOR RETURNING DOG TO ANIMAL SHELTER BECAUSE ‘SHE ATE MY PASSPORT’

Last month, Allen and Harbour listed their Carroll Gardens home for just under $8 million, months after their divorce announcement.