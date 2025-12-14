Lisa Rinna's daughter breaks silence on yearslong medical mystery behind seizures and health struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Delilah Hamlin endured years of health struggles and is recovering from the physical and mental toll of what she believed was a medical mystery.

Hamlin, the oldest daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and actor husband Harry Hamlin, revealed her endometriosis diagnosis went undiagnosed for years. It was only after she had surgery that she stopped experiencing seizures due to the chronic condition.

The 27-year-old model admitted she suffered from gynecological health issues throughout her life and relied on her own research to medically advocate for herself.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that occurs when "tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus," according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease, which affects hundreds of thousands of women across the world, can cause severe pain.

"I had really painful periods," Hamlin said on a recent episode of the She MD podcast. "And I saw so many different gynecologists, and no one mentioned endometriosis."

She added, "The first time I had ever heard of it was when Halsey posted about it on her Instagram years ago, and then I never thought about it. I thought about PCOS and other things that gynecologists would bring up. But my cramps were so bad I was diagnosed with PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder)."

Hamlin recalled having to be taken out of high school classes because her symptoms were so bad.

"I would have more frequent seizures during my period or before my period," she said. "I would get really hot, and I would start convulsing."

In 2021, the "Nothing Lasts Forever" singer made the decision to get sober due to convulsions.

"I got sober from alcohol because of the seizures. That was my main reason," she shared. "I definitely struggled with substance abuse because I was having so much depression and anxiety. The panic attacks were so bad. No one’s figuring out the root cause to all these things."

The model underwent endometriosis surgery and removed endometrial implants, which relieved symptoms and seizures.

"It feels good to know that it can be fixed," she said. "I’m very grateful, but you do have to do a lot of research on your own."

In 2023, Hamlin suffered "scary painful" seizures while on set filming her first music video.

"On the second day of filming the music video, it was, like, nine hours into the day, and I suffered from seizures," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We don't really know too much about them yet. Even though it's been years, we're still trying to figure it out."

She added, "It was probably one of the worst I've had in a while, but I had everyone I loved around me. I was able to bring the emotion of that into filming the next day."

Hamlin revealed in 2021 that she accidentally overdosed on prescription pills and had been "dependent on Xanax," according to her social media at the time.

She also shared that she was battling multiple illnesses, including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis and PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections).