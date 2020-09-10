Bruce Springsteen announces new album 'Letter to You' with the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen fans can rejoice as the rocker has announced a new studio album with the E Street Band.

Titled "Letter to You," the rocker promises to bring "heart-stopping, house-rocking signature sound" with 12 new tracks to be released on Oct. 23.

Springsteen shared his excitement about the upcoming release in a statement Thursday: "I love the emotional nature of 'Letter to You' and I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we've never done before, and with no overdubs."

The album will be Springsteen's 20th studio album and was recorded at his home studio in New Jersey.

"We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I've ever had," he said.

A video for the album's title track has already been released on the performer's YouTube channel. Additionally, pre-orders for the album are available.

The album features nine Springsteen songs that he recently wrote as well as three new recordings of his past hits from the 1970s: "Janey Needs a Shooter," "If I Was the Priest," and "Song for Orphans," a press release states.

The album marks a return of Springsteen and the E Street Band. They last performed together at The River 2016 tour, according to the release.

Springsteen has 20 Grammys under his belt in addition to winning an Oscar and a Tony. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was named MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year.

His music career spans over four decades, starting with his 1973 hit, "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ."

Springsteen last released an album in 2019 titled "Western Stars," which, at the time, served as his first studio album in five years.