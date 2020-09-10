Dolly Parton earns first Christian No. 1 for ‘There Was Jesus’

Dolly Parton just received her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart.

The country singer’s latest achievement is the result of her duet with Zach Williams for the song “There Was Jesus.”

The single was released in 2019 and the duo performed it live at the CMA Awards in November.

This week, “There Was Jesus” also reached the top position for Christian Adult Contemporary Songs.

"Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater," Parton, 74, told Billboard.

She continued: "I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people."

The “9 to 5” singer holds several records in Billboard history.

She has 25 No. 1s on the Hot Country Songs charts, the highest for any female artist.

Parton is also the only artist to have 20 hits on the charts for five consecutive decades between 1960 and 2010.

The country legend’s latest No. 1 on the Christian Airplay makes her the first artist to have topped the Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts.

"I don't even know hardly what to say about all the No. 1s in all the different fields of music," Parton told the outlet. "Thank you God, thank you fans and thank you everyone who has worked so hard to make this possible."

The country singer has more tricks up her sleeve for the rest of the year.

Parton is set to release her first holiday album in 30 years titled “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” She is also releasing a behind-the-scenes book titled “Songteller, My Life in Lyrics” explaining the meaning behind 175 of her best hits and never-before-seen photos from various eras.