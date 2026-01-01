Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, on New Year's Day, shares 'the only thing that works' when it comes to achieving goals

Former California governor and bodybuilding legend says building routine is 'the only thing that works'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals whether he is still a Republican Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals whether he is still a Republican

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger told 'Real Time' host Bill Maher whether he is still a Republican.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is offering up his advice on motivation and achieving goals on New Year’s Day, writing on X that building a routine is "the only thing that works." 

"As you start today with all the motivation in the world, remember this: it won’t last," the bodybuilding legend said. 

"Build a routine. Do it no matter what. When you really can’t, don’t quit or beat yourself up, just do it the next day. Show up, over and over," he continued. 

"It is the only thing that works," Schwarzenegger added.

VALERIE BERTINELLI JUMPS 50 TIMES, AND ROD STEWART PUSHES BRICKS IN A POOL: CELEBRITY FITNESS HACKS

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a ceremony at The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger made the remarks in response to a Dec. 19 post in which he said, "My best advice is to stop using motivation as your only fuel." 

"I know it feels great when you’re fired up, but it’s a short-term fuel source. That’s why the vast majority of people who start anything — diet, fitness, new projects — don’t finish. They run out of gas," the actor said at the time.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER PRATT SAYS SHE'D LEAVE HOLLYWOOD BUT ONLY IF HER FAMOUS FAMILY GOES TOO

Arnold Schwarzenegger raises his fists

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures as he speaks during the "Raising Hope For Climate Justice" Press Conference on Sept. 30, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican.  (Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The only lasting fuel is routine. And you only get a routine by dragging yourself on the days when you have no motivation. Over and over," he added. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger bodybuilding pose

Arnold Schwarzenegger has earned the Mr. Universe title multiple times. (Harry Langdon)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know that’s not the answer anyone wants. I wish I had a magic pill for you. But the only thing that works long term is showing up for yourself even when you don’t want to. Brute force," Schwarzenegger added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Trending

Close modal

Continue