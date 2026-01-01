Arnold Schwarzenegger, on New Year's Day, shares 'the only thing that works' when it comes to achieving goals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is offering up his advice on motivation and achieving goals on New Year’s Day, writing on X that building a routine is "the only thing that works."

"As you start today with all the motivation in the world, remember this: it won’t last," the bodybuilding legend said.

"Build a routine. Do it no matter what. When you really can’t, don’t quit or beat yourself up, just do it the next day. Show up, over and over," he continued.

"It is the only thing that works," Schwarzenegger added.

Schwarzenegger made the remarks in response to a Dec. 19 post in which he said, "My best advice is to stop using motivation as your only fuel."

"I know it feels great when you’re fired up, but it’s a short-term fuel source. That’s why the vast majority of people who start anything — diet, fitness, new projects — don’t finish. They run out of gas," the actor said at the time.

"The only lasting fuel is routine. And you only get a routine by dragging yourself on the days when you have no motivation. Over and over," he added.

"I know that’s not the answer anyone wants. I wish I had a magic pill for you. But the only thing that works long term is showing up for yourself even when you don’t want to. Brute force," Schwarzenegger added.