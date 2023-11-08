Selma Blair shares goal of 'dying alive': 'It ain't over till it's over'

Selma Blair opened up about her goal of "dying alive" amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 51-year-old actress, who was first diagnosed with MS in 2018, expressed her determination to inspire others living with disabilities and chronic illness while being honored as one of Glamour magazine's 2023 Women of the Year.

"When someone perceives that something might be over, it ain’t over till it’s over," Blair told Access Hollywood at the awards ceremony on Tuesday. "You know, we’re still here, and I think dying alive is a very healthy goal to have instead of letting yourself fall, you know, further away from connecting."

Blair, who has become an outspoken disability rights advocate, received the award alongside fellow honorees Brooke Shields, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Millie Bobby Brown, America Ferrera and Geena Rocero.

The "Cruel Intentions" star was honored with the Daring to Disrupt award at the annual event, which celebrates women who are trailblazers in their fields and making positive change in their communities.

During her interview with Access, Blair reflected on whether her younger self would have ever anticipated being recognized for her advocacy.

"I am amazed at how life can change and that we all can continue to evolve and become more patient with ourselves and others," she said.

Blair continued, "And that kind of has been the key to my voice, is hearing other people and disrupting on their behalf, you know?"

Since announcing her MS diagnosis on social media, Blair has been transparent about her health journey and fight against the disease.

Ahead of the event, Blair proudly posed with her cane in photos taken for Glamour's digital 2023 Women of the Year cover.

The Michigan native also made a meaningful fashion statement while attending the ceremony. Blair wore a custom-made Lingua Franca sweater that was embroidered with the names of leading disabilities advocates including the Disability Visibility Project founder and director Alice Wong, Tilting the Lens CEO Sinéad Burke CEO, Making SpaceCEO Keely Cat-Wells, Google's Head of Brand Accessibility KR Liu, LaVant Consulting founder and president Andraéa LaVant, the American Association of People with Disabilities founder and president Maria Town, and the late Judy Heumann, who was a lifelong activist known as the "Mother of the Disability Rights Movement."

The actress's award was presented by her friend and "The Poker Face" co-star Chloë Grace Moretz, who expressed her gratitude for Blair's "courage and resiliency."

"Your advocacy disrupts norms and highlights the power of authenticity," Moretz said, per Glamour. "You're more than an inspiration. You're a lighthouse guiding us towards empathy and inclusivity. You are a true role model."

After taking the stage, Blair asked for a moment to compose herself, noting that she "doesn't get out much."

"It’s been an amazing journey because now I have come to think of disability as an olive tree whose branches extend to find a light in each other, to offer peace and hope and healing," she said during her speech, according to Glamour.

Blair continued, "Disability crosses all divides. It knows no borders. It is part of being alive, a great peace offering. If we are blessed enough to age, we all become disabled….It is my great honor to be part of a community of women who disrupt everyday."