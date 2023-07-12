Expand / Collapse search
Billie Eilish warns fans about 'infuriating' and 'dangerous' trend of throwing things at singers

The upcoming 'Barbie' movie features a song by Billie Eilish

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Man climbs KTLA radio tower holding ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign Video

Man climbs KTLA radio tower holding ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign

Los Angeles authorities are working to remove a man who has climbed atop the KTLA5 radio tower in Hollywood. (SkyFOX)

Billie Eilish gave fans a warning as she talked about the "infuriating" and "dangerous" trend of performers having objects thrown at them on stage.

Eilish, 21, has been a victim of the trend for "years" but also understands where the fans are coming from.

"I’ve been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new," Eilish said at the world premiere of "Barbie" while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. "People just get excited, and it can be dangerous."

Eilish's brother and recording partner Finneas noted that the objects most often thrown are phones, and fans want photos.

Billie Eilish at the Barbie premiere

Billie Eilish called the trend of fans throwing objects at performers "infuriating" in a new interview. (Getty Images)

"It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there," Eilish noted.

"I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows," she explained. "But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years."

Both gave fans a stern warning.

"Don’t do it. We get it, but don’t do it," Finneas said.

Eilish added, "Don’t throw things onstage, but we love you; it’s very sweet."

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the Barbie premiere

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the world premiere of "Barbie" July 9. (Getty Images)

Eilish's comments came just a day after pop star Taylor Swift had friendship bracelets thrown at her as she walked backstage Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The "Midnights" singer seemingly ducked as the bracelets were tossed her way from above. Her security team told the crowd to stop as they tried to catch them or knock them out of the way.

Taylor Swift wears sparkling rhinestone costume while performing during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift recently had friendship bracelets tossed at her as she walked backstage. (John Shearer)

Right before the bracelets were thrown, Swift could be seen in the video waving at fans shortly after finishing her Kansas City Eras Tour stop with her hit song, "Karma," from her latest album.

Swift isn't the only star to have things thrown at her. Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini and Ariana Grande have all been hit with items thrown on stage during their performances.

Adele has an expletive-filled warning for fans Video

Adele recently gave fans an expletive-filled warning about throwing items at her.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele said while on stage during her Las Vegas residency.

Adele speaks into the microphone while holding a BRIT award on stage

Adele also gave fans a warning about the growing trend. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," the pop star warned.

