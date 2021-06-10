America Ferrera mocks Kamala Harris over US migrants' comments

America Ferrera spoke out against Vice President Kamala Harris after she told potential migrants to the U.S. not to bother coming to the United States.

Harris, as part of her visit to Guatemala on Monday, told migrants looking to come to this country that they should not travel to the U.S. Mexico border and claimed that they would be turned back if they did.

"I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home, at the same time I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making the dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border -- do not come, do not come," she said.

The former star of the NBC comedy "Superstore" and co-founder of Poderistas – a digital community which "inspires, affirms, and informs Latinas" – appeared on "The View" shortly after Harris’ speech. The actress and activist criticized the vice president’s comments as well as the Biden administration’s efforts at the U.S. southern border.

"Well, I had so many thoughts, but first and foremost, extreme disappointment and confusion at just how useless and futile and ineffective a strategy that is," Ferrera told host Joy Behar (via Mediaite).

She added: "I know that Vice President Harris knows the stories too, but I have spent many years sitting in shelters, detention centers on this side of the border and on the other side of the border with, you know, Honduran families, Mexican families, Guatemalan families — hearing the stories of the violent and life-threatening circumstances they’re fleeing."

Ferrera likened Harris’ comments to telling a drowning person to "stop flailing for their life, highlighting the potentially dangerous situations they’re fleeing to America to avoid.

"It’s not only incredibly ineffective, as she knows, it’s cruel," she continued. "That’s such a disappointment because — because Vice President Harris and President [Joe] Biden promised compassion. They promised humanity. They promised that we were going to bring humanity back into our country’s governance and including in our immigration policy."

The star concluded her thoughts on the matter by noting that she feels Harris’ message to potential U.S. migrants is a "slap in the face" to those like her who campaigned for her and Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

"Quite honestly, as somebody who campaigned for, rallied, and voted for Biden and Harris — it’s a slap in the face for all of the immigrant advocates who believed, you know, what they promised, which was change and compassion," she said. "So they know better and they should do better and I’m not under the impression, never was, that we were electing perfect people."