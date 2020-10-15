Brooke Burke, 49, reveals how she stays in shape: ‘I know how to be efficient with my time’

At age 49, Brooke Burke has worked hard for her abs.

The model and “Dancing With the Stars” alum told Closer Weekly on Thursday she has a no-nonsense approach to fitness at her age.

“Health and wellness is a big part of my lifestyle,” the star admitted to the outlet. “There’s little bits and pieces of things along the way that really help. I intermittent fast… I [also] share lots of recipes and philosophies through my website and app."

Brooke shared that her new app, Brooke Burke Body, keeps her motivated to work out every day. As the creator, she’s the one who comes up with fun workouts for her followers to participate in.

“[This] keeps me honest and accountable,” said Brooke, adding she’s also been “teaching classes” in her backyard amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This whole season has been about learning how to live differently and responsibility and create community connection,” she explained. “But [to] do it in a safe way, and also take care of our bodies.”

Still, Burke said exercising daily has been key to staying in shape.

“One of the reasons that I work out so much is for energy, it’s for my immune system, it’s to balance stress and there’s a lot of other things that I do,” said Burke. “There’s so many things out there that are available, but I think it’s really important what we put into our body, as much as we take care of our body with fitness.”

Burke said she specifically enjoys lifting weights and cardio. However, she insisted that you don’t have to break a sweat for hours to do some good for your body. According to the outlet, the mother of four believes you can “reshape” your body by just working out “for five minutes” a day.

“As a woman, I know how to work out smarter,” she explained. “I know how to be efficient with my time. I think that’s what you need to spend if you’re target toning, [and] I really believe in body sculpting. I could go on and on and on, but movement is really important. It’s important for stress. It’s important for the kids.”

Burke also said she wants to set an example for her family. Even during quarantine, Burke said she has been mindful of her eating habits.

“We have to be more mindful and use our leftovers and take fewer trips to the market, so intermittent fasting has been great,” she said.

Back in May, Burke told People magazine quarantine has inspired her to get creative with her workout routines.

“My living room is the new norm,” she said at the time. “It’s the new fitness studio. We’re learning how to take care of our bodies at home with no equipment. We’re just not using the excuse of time anymore because we’re all in this together, connected in this new way. It’s been really something to look forward [to] for me.”

Burke told the outlet you don’t need fancy workout equipment to get in shape. In fact, common household items do the trick.

“Use a chair,” she said. “Use your sofa. Use your stairs -- I’m not talking about a two-story house, you can use the steps in your apartment complex. Use water bottles as weights. Use a lounge chair mat as a yoga mat if you don’t have one. There are so many fun, challenging and creative things you can do at home… You just have to say, ‘OK, here we are. I’m at home right now. What can I use around my house to really take care of my body? And how can I turn the news off, and get outside a little bit and get some vitamin D?’”

Burke said having a workout routine is also essential to lift your spirit during unprecedented times.

“The days blend into each other right now,” she said. “We’re living in a time of uncertainty. We don’t know for how long. We don’t know what to expect. I think it’s about structure, but it’s also about pleasure -- and there’s a balance between that. Otherwise, you set yourself up to fail. Find joyful ways of doing this. Health and wellness is a lifestyle. It’s not at all an ultimate sacrifice.”