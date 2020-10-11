Kelly Ripa says ‘clean living’ likely helped her quit booze

Kelly Ripa says she has been more health-conscious as she has gotten older.

So much so, the newly 50-year-old has given up alcohol, according to an interview she provided Parade magazine. And, of course, her famous actor husband Mark Consuelos, 49, has joined her on that journey.

“We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago,” Ripa told the celebrity news outlet. “Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living—maybe that’s what did it. Maybe that’s the difference.”

It isn’t the first time Ripa has opened up about her alcohol-free lifestyle.

In January, Ripa shared she had stopped drinking while discussing plummeting wine sales in the U.S. during a segment for "Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

"They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year. It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip,” she joked with her co-host Ryan Seacrest. “I have influenced the market."

A month later, Ripa told People magazine she had stopped consuming alcohol during a “sober month” challenge she participated in with her friend.

“It wasn’t even really a thought process. It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover," she explained.

Ripa added that kicking alcohol to the curb was much easier than when she gave up smoking 25 years ago.

Around the same time of revelation as why she quit booze, Ripa became the celebrity ambassador for Persona Nutrition, a Nestlé Health Science company that is focused on promoting health and wellness through a “personalized nutrition program.”