Nick Cordero's wife gives update on actor's health amid coronavirus fight

Nick Cordero's wife has updated fans on his condition.

Cordero, a Broadway actor, had his right leg amputated over the weekend due to coronavirus complications.

On Thursday, the actor's wife, Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share an update on her husband's condition.

"Right now, we're in a bit of a waiting game," said Kloots on her Instagram story. "The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing news."

While Kloots said she's "so happy" to hear that news, Cordero's battle isn't so cut-and-dry.

"However, he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation, today's the 12th day," she explained. "The doctors do think that he should have woken up by now."

Kloots noted that Cordero was "heavily sedated" for 13 days, which could be contributing to his current state.

"We are just, you know, hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up and putting that energy and that positivity out there because I do believe he will," Kloots continued. "He's on 'Nick time' and when he wakes up, we will all be here to celebrate it."

Not wasting any time, Cordero's doctors are considering weaning the actor off of his ventilator, his medication and other machines being used for his care, Kloots said.

"He's completely off blood pressure medicine, which is great, and they are also trying to reduce the dialysis assistance, which is great," she said. "So as we are waiting for him to wake up, while he is still sleeping, they are slowly weaning his body off of assistance, which is just great, great news. Small wins."

Cordero entered intensive care last month, and tested negative for coronavirus several times, but Kloots said that doctors are convinced that's the root of his problems.