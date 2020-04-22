Nick Cordero's wife says he's getting an MRI after leg amputation surgery, remains optimistic about recovery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, gave fans an update on his ongoing coronavirus fight after he underwent surgery to amputate his right leg earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Kloots, who has been organizing her fans to send dance videos and positive vibes to her husband since he was placed in a medically induced coma last month, took to her Instagram Stories to give an update on how he's doing post-surgery.

“I just heard from the hospital and the doctors, things are going pretty well,” she explained. “Nick is being slowly weaned off some medicines and machines, which is a really great progress. Mental status is still unchanged and so what they want to do is an MRI as soon as possible.”

She continued: “They want to make sure he’s in good condition to do that. They want to get him down to an MRI to further investigate what’s going on with his brain and spine, just to cover all bases.”

Her tone was significantly more optimistic than it was days ago when she revealed that Cordero would have to undergo surgery to amputate his leg after his coronavirus treatment caused complications with blood clots. Although he was put on blood thinners, those caused issues of their own, prompting doctors to make the difficult decision to amputate his leg.

“I’m pretty actually, for the first time in a couple of days, feeling like things are slowly progressing,” she shared Tuesday.

The Tony-nominated actor, who previously appeared in Broadway’s “Rock of Ages,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Waitress” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has been in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and unconscious since March after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, Kloots has been sending him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he could see them when he wakes up, and urging friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long.

