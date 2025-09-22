Brittany Aldean vows to 'live like Charlie' after attending massive memorial service for Turning Point founder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittany Aldean felt a range of emotions while attending Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Arizona on Sunday.

Brittany, 37, joined husband Jason Aldean and nearly 100,000 others at State Farm Stadium to mourn the loss of the Turning Point founder, who was shot and killed while speaking outside of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The former "American Idol" star admitted the day "was overwhelming," but that she was inspired by how Kirk "impacted people" as she detailed the service for her social media followers on Instagram.

"Yesterday we went to Charlie's funeral service in Arizona, and it was vastly different than what I anticipated in the sense that it was just so faith-based," Brittany began. "I knew it was going to be but everyone was worshiping … everybody. There was just something different in the room."

President Donald Trump, Charlie's wife Erika Kirk, and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were just a few of the speakers to eulogize Kirk Sunday.

"This man's legacy that he has left, the impact that he's had on so many people … Like, I knew he had impacted a ton of people, but this feels different," Brittany said. "His death does feel like – everyone said in the services – a revival. It's putting more people in touch with their faith, and just making such a difference in so many different lives, and it was very apparent yesterday."

She noted, "It was overwhelming. I expected to go in there and cry the whole time. I brought this big thing of tissues, and instead, it was weirdly positive and extremely sad, but it was awesome to hear stories about him personally and … how he's impacted people, and how he's going to be so missed, but that his legacy was so large."

"He had a different purpose in life, and it was just so good to hear people say that. There was just a different plan that was greater for him that God knew," she said. "It left me feeling more positive after the service, and he's obviously so missed. Something's different about this."

Brittany left her followers with the note, "They keep saying live like Charlie, so I'm going to really try to do that daily."

The Aldeans were just a few of the prominent figures who paid their respects to Kirk at his memorial service in Glendale.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Savannah Chrisley — who was set to join Kirk on a college campus tour before his assassination — opened up about the impact the conservative activist had on her life and explained why it is important to continue his fight.

"I think when this assassin did take Charlie's life, that was the turning point for him," Chrisley said. "He thought he was ending Charlie's life, but he really just created millions and millions of Charlie's followers to fight. To fight for our freedom, to fight for us to have a voice. For me to watch it, it's so sad and it breaks my heart. To see Erika [Charlie's wife] step in as a woman and take on this role, Charlie knew that if he couldn't do it, she was the only one that could do it."

Chrisley said that Kirk "gave [her] a voice in times when she felt she didn't have one."

"I was so excited to get to sit next to Charlie and open up to him and get to know him on a more personal level, like a lot of my friends who got to know him," she said. "But above all else, Charlie has been a voice for our country."

The reality TV star said it is remarkable to see how Charlie's legacy at Turning Point USA has impacted young adults, including her brother.

"To watch my 19-year-old brother and watch all these college kids now show up and be loud and not be afraid because, at the end of the day, our lives are on the line," she said. "2028 is coming up. And Charlie, he wants us to fight. He wants us to be loud. And he said it himself, 'If you don't correct evil, if you don't speak about evil, when evil is happening, then that in itself is evil.' So it's my job to stand up, be loud, and really I don't care who likes it and who doesn't."

"I keep saying that above all else, Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika, are Christians," she continued. "Isn't that really the message? I think bringing Christianity back into households is the only thing that's going to save us as a country. I know for me, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, I don't know where I would be today without it. And so watching Erika, I don't know how she spoke the word of God after losing her husband. I mean, I was in such awe to know that she is now the leader of Turning Point. I mean, we only go up from here."

Authorities identified Kirk's murder suspect as Tyler Robinson, 22. Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to a court affidavit. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

