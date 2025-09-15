Brittany Aldean calls Charlie Kirk assassination 'evil' in emotional video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittany Aldean sat down to address the "evil" killing of Charlie Kirk.

On Monday morning, Jason Aldean's wife posted a video of herself speaking about Kirk on her Instagram story. She started off by telling fans it had taken her days to address the assassination without being "hysterical."

"Obviously, this has affected so many people. Just look at the vigils and all the people coming together, talking about Jesus and going to church and rallying behind his family. Jason [Aldean] and I were really involved in Turning Point, and just being around him, it was just different because his courage just radiated from him. It takes so much to say the things he said, especially during times when other people won't or wouldn't," she said.

Brittany said Kirk was a fearless leader and her family is heartbroken over this "senseless, evil tragedy."

"You couldn't debate him, so you killed him is what it boils down to. It's unbelievably evil," she continued.

Aldean asked her followers to keep praying for Kirk's family and humanity "because it's needed."

Brittany's remarks came days after her husband, Jason Aldean, honored Kirk during a show in Detroit on Sept. 11, the day after Kirk was assassinated during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah.

"An amazing person by the name of Charlie Kirk was murdered yesterday in Utah," Aldean told fans, as seen in video captured by an audience member.

Cheers erupted at the mention of Kirk's name, and Aldean continued to explain that he knew Kirk personally and had the opportunity to meet with him multiple times over the past few years.

"One of the best people ever," he said of the late Turning Point USA founder . "This is not the guy you go after, is what I'm trying to say."

He continued, "And it's a weird country that we live in when you start taking people out because you disagree with their opinions. That's not what we're about here."

Aldean went on to talk about his 2023 single, " Try That in a Small Town ." At the time of its release, the song and its accompanying music video earned a bit of backlash, enough that the video was pulled out of the Country Music Television (CMT) network's rotation.

"I remember when we put this song out, people like Charlie Kirk were some of the first people to come up and go, ‘That’s what it's about. This country coming together, calling out the bulls--- when we see it, trying to get everything back on track,'" Aldean said Thursday.

"This guy wanted nothing more than what was best for all of us, and for our kids moving forward," he continued.

"Charlie is a guy that's going to be very, very much missed, and this is something that his legacy is going to live on forever with Turning Point [USA] and what he's done with only 31 years on this planet, it's amazing."

He went on to play "Try That in a Small Town" in honor of Kirk.

Shortly after Kirk's assassination, Brittany took to Instagram and posted a tribute to the conservative activist.

"This is a heartbreak so many of us will never get over. Charlie was a father, husband, son, friend and so much more. One of the most intelligent people we’ve ever met, fighting for everything right in this world. He put everything on the line to be a voice for those who weren’t able. I admired him. His courage, his intelligence, his faith…. there will truly never be another like him. Charlie you will forever be missed. Trying to find peace in the fact that he’s in heaven shining down on us all, because man he loved Jesus and there’s no doubt that’s what he’s doing."

"Accepted into the arms of Jesus as a good & faithful servant," Brittany concluded.

She included pictures of herself and her husband with Kirk. Brittany also shared a photo of herself sitting in Charlie's podcast chair and a picture of the Kirk family.

Kirk was hosting a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 when he was assassinated. Tyler Robinson , 22, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice charges, according to a court affidavit. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected Tuesday.