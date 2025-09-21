Savannah Chrisley says 'our lives are on the line' following Charlie Kirk's death, vows to fight on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savannah Chrisley is continuing to mourn the loss of Charlie Kirk.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star — who was set to join Kirk on a college campus tour before his assassination — opened up about the impact the conservative activist had on her life and explained why it is important to continue his fight.

"I think when this assassin did take Charlie's life, that was the turning point for him," Chrisley said. "He thought he was ending Charlie's life, but he really just created millions and millions of Charlie's followers to fight. To fight for our freedom, to fight for us to have a voice. For me to watch it, it's so sad and it breaks my heart. To see Erika [Charlie's wife] step in as a woman and take on this role, Charlie knew that if he couldn't do it, she was the only one that could do it."

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

Chrisley said that Kirk "gave [her] a voice] in times when she felt she didn't have one.

"I was so excited to get to sit next to Charlie and open up to him and get to know him on a more personal level, like a lot of my friends who got to know him," she said. "But above all else, Charlie has been a voice for our country."

The reality TV star said it is remarkable to see how Charlie's legacy at Turning Point USA has impacted young adults, including her brother.

"To watch my 19-year-old brother and watch all these college kids now show up and be loud and not be afraid because, at the end of the day, our lives are on the line," she said. "2028 is coming up. And Charlie, he wants us to fight. He wants us to be loud. And he said it himself, 'If you don't correct evil, if you don't speak about evil, when evil is happening, then that in itself is evil.' So it's my job to stand up, be loud, and really I don't care who likes it and who doesn't."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, JOSH DUHAMEL, JILLIAN MICHAELS DENOUNCE POLITICAL VIOLENCE

"I keep saying that above all else, Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika, are Christians," she continued. "Isn't that really the message? I think bringing Christianity back into households is the only thing that's going to save us as a country. I know for me, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, I don't know where I would be today without it. And so watching Erika, I don't know how she spoke the word of God after losing her husband. I mean, I was in such awe to know that she is now the leader of Turning Point. I mean, we only go up from here."

Kirk, 31, was assassinated at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10. He was pronounced dead later that day.

The political activist had traveled around the country to college campuses, where he had conducted question-and-answer sessions with students and discussed key political issues.

Authorities identified the murder suspect as Tyler Robinson, 22, who had been living with a 22-year-old roommate who is transitioning from male to female.

President Donald Trump , Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other prominent political figures are slated to speak Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during an event honoring Charlie Kirk.

Shortly after his death, Chrisley took to social media to share her thoughts.

"In those two and a half years, I've met so many great people and lifelong friends," Chrisley, who had been fighting for her parents' release from prison, said in a video shared on TikTok . "And one of those people that brought me into their world was Charlie Kirk. Someone who gave me a voice as a woman made me feel like I had the power to show up in this world. And he was assassinated today. It truly was a political assassination."

"I don't even have the words. I'm processing it. I'm truly grieving for his wife, Erika. One of the kindest, most loving human beings I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. A woman who showed up for me. The last text that she sent me was the most God-fearing text."

Chrisley said that she was "ashamed that this is the world that my children are going to grow up in," but insisted she wouldn't let Kirk's name go silent.

"He created a movement. His legacy is one that I hope I can build half of for my kids," Chrisley said. "All I can say is, this doesn't make sense. I'm praying. I'm finding the words. I was supposed to be sitting next to Charlie every weekend in October. This is tough. Pray. Pray for Charlie. Pray for his parents, his children, his entire family. Erika, my heart is with you. I love you."