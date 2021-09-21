Netflix’s first teaser for Britney Spears' doc features 2009 message to an attorney about her conservatorship

A new documentary centered around Britney Spears is set to be released soon.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced its upcoming doc, "Britney vs Spears." The project will examine the 39-year-old pop star's conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008 after her public breakdown.

The teaser for the documentary contains alleged audio from a voicemail Spears left for an attorney on Jan. 21, 2009, at 12:21 a.m.

"Hi my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier," the singer can be heard saying. "I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…"

The audio is cut off before viewers are given any additional information about the call.

The call suggests that Spears' recent crusade against her conservatorship isn't the first time she's pushed to be freed from it.

A full trailer for the documentary will be released on Wednesday. No release date for the project was shared in the teaser, but Variety reports that the film in full will drop on Sept. 28, just a day before Spears' next highly-anticipated court hearing, which could see the conservatorship end.

Mathew Rosengart, Spears' current attorney, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The teaser for "Britney vs Spears" follows the February release of The New York Times' unauthorized documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which also examined her conservatorship, her record-breaking career in the music industry and the #FreeBritney movement. The doc sparked widespread renewed interest in the 13-year-old conservatorship.

According to Variety, "Britney vs Spears" has been in the works for quite a while, longer even than "Framing Britney Spears."

Spears made headlines this summer when she publicly testified about her conservatorship, calling it "abusive" and lobbed accusations of oppression in various forms against her father Jamie.

In the following months, Spears was allowed to hire Rosengart, who promptly filed a request that Jamie be removed as conservator. Not long after, Jamie filed a request to end the conservatorship.