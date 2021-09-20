Britney Spears returns to Instagram after hiatus

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram after taking a brief hiatus.

The singer, 39, who recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, deactivated her account a week ago.

"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!" the singer tweeted last Tuesday. "I’ll be back soon."

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart also told Fox News in a statement at the time that "it was her decision" to step away from the social media platform.

BRITNEY SPEARS DELETES INSTAGRAM AS SHE TAKES SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK TO CELEBRATE ENGAGEMENT

Spears reactivated the account on Monday and explained why she wanted the break.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh*t ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!! !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip-in extensions!" she wrote.

The "Piece of Me" singer wore a white blouse with yellow flowers, her hair down, and dark eye makeup.

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES MESSAGE ABOUT BEING CONTROLLED, MANIPULATED AMID FIGHT FOR FREEDOM FROM CONSERVATORSHIP

Spears' decision to delete her Instagram account came after a recent post by the pop star in which she talked about being controlled by others.

Late last Monday, the "Toxic" songstress shared an article titled "Infusing Education with Heart" that Spears says she bonds with. It's an article she's shared before on her social platform and it discusses the importance of teaching children with the heart in mind.

The pop star, who has been fighting to be freed from a conservatorship she's been under for 13 years, discussed knowing what it's like to be "controlled by someone else." Her words on social media echo the sentiments she's shared in court the past several months as she's accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last week, her father filed a petition to end the pop star's conservatorship , a move that stunned her fans as it came months after he shared his opposition to her attorney's requests to step down as her conservator. Jamie Spears has been in control of his daughter's finances since 2009 after the singer underwent a series of involuntary holds. Spears has been locked in a court battle with her father over the past years as she's worked to get control of her life back.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.