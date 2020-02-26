Britney Spears shares video of the moment her foot broke

Britney Spears is giving fans a close look at her recent injury.

The "Toxic" singer, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video showing the moment her foot broke -- and the sound it made.

In the clip, Spears is seen in a yellow sports bra and black shorts, dancing in a studio before one small misstep.

At the end of the video, Spears' foot cracks and she falls to the floor, holding her foot.

"I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!!" Spears said in the caption. "And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄 ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!"

Spears broke her foot earlier this month, and her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared the news on Instagram.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl," he wrote alongside a picture of Spears in a hospital gown. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off."

The post also contained a video of Asghari writing "STRONGER" on the cast in reference to Spears' hit song of the same name.

The singer seems to be feeling well now, however, as she's been actively documenting a recent tropical vacation.

In one picture from the trip, Spears stands in front of a church, donning white shorts and a pink crop-top.

"Always take time to go to church even on vacation," she said in the caption.