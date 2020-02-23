Jessica Simpson praises Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera – says they were 'pushed' into competition

Jessica Simpson has kind words for her fellow pop princesses.

Simpson, 39, opened up to Entertainment Tonight recently, discussing her experience growing up in the entertainment industry alongside the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

"I think everybody's careers have their own unique stories, and I love that Britney owns herself, Christina owns herself, and they don't let the world control them," said Simpson. "They just are themselves, and that's who I am as well."

The singer then addressed the challenges she, Spears and Aguilera had to face while trying to make a name for themselves.

"We grew up in a very competitive environment when it came to our record labels and being pushed to do things that were unnecessary for success," she said.

And despite being pitted against each other as the next it-girl, Simpson said she's pleased with how everyone's careers have turned out.

"Everybody has found their own way, in such a beautiful, inspiring way," she noted. "I just love it that everybody has remained authentically who they are. There's so much room at the top! I mean, think about how many people are in heaven! Come on."

Simpson added: "There's a lot of room at the top and I am happy to share any top slot with anybody. But the fact that I'm even considered at the top is a very funny thing, because I'm a dreamer, so I have more things to do."

Spears, 38, and Aguilera, 39, have both added residencies in Las Vegas to their resumes, but Simpson doesn't see that in her future any time soon.

"That is not on the bucket list," admitted Simpson. "I feel like I'd have to write a lot more songs to do a Vegas residency!"

One thing she may be interested in, however, is taking her talents to the Great White Way.

"Of course, I'm like a power ballad singer," said Simpson of whether she has any interest in Broadway. "I like to move people and give them chills and take them through the emotion of the story."