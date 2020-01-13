Britney Spears shows off fit figure, likens yoga to prayer in new workout video

Britney Spears showed off her improving yoga skills as well as the effect they’re having on her body in a fun time-lapse video on Instagram.

The 38-year-old artist previously revealed that getting good at yoga was going to be a major part of her 2020 New Year’s resolution. On Sunday, she made good on that promise and posted a sped-up video of herself in a teal bikini and white tennis shoes going through the entirety of yoga routine. In the caption, she likened the practice to being like prayer for her.

HOTTEST CELEBRITY BIKINI BODIES OF 2019: HOW THE STARS GOT THEIR SIZZLING LOOKS

“Another day at yoga .... consistency is key,” she captioned the post of herself outside. “With me it’s sort of like prayer. Such a beautiful day .... god speed and god bless.”

On Jan. 2, the star took to Instagram to announce that she plans to do a lot more “acro yoga” in the new year to help with her stress.

BRITNEY SPEARS DANCES WITH SISTER JAMIE LYNN, NIECES IN SWEET VIDEO

“I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body,” she wrote at the time. “I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside.”

The star also mentioned the inclusion of her white tennis shoes, joking that it’s “the new thing” among yoga enthusiasts.

The yoga routine video comes days after Spears shared two photos of herself in a snakeskin-print bikini that hung low on her hips and gave viewers an eyeful of her yoga-toned tummy. In addition to the swimwear, the star wore makeup and a white choker with her hair draped down around her shoulders.

“Can’t wait for spring !!!” she captioned the two photos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The image sparked some fans’ memories of the star’s 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance in which she sang her hit “I’m a Slave 4 U” with a real-life snake draped around her shoulders.