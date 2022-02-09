Britney Spears teases 'what's to come' in dancing video on Instagram

Britney Spears gave fans a sneak peek at "what's to come" as she danced around in red lingerie Wednesday.

Spears, 40, twirled around while dancing to her song "Get Naked" from her "Blackout" album.

"This is 13 seconds of me in heels [heel emoji] before I dyed my hair purple [purple heart emoji] …. This is a tease [devil emoji] of what’s to come !!!!" Spears captioned the video.

"My song "Get Naked" [headphones emoji] !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up [lipstick emoji] !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!"

It's unclear what the "Toxic" singer was teasing for fans. Many have speculated Spears will make a return to making music after the end of her conservatorship in November.

Spears claimed in December that she's been working on new music. However, she didn't give many other hints at the time. The performer revealed she had a "new song in the works" in the caption of one of her Instagram posts.

"I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!" she concluded.

However, shortly after the post announcing potential new music, Spears seemingly indicated she wasn't ready to return to the music industry.

"I guess it seems odd to most why I don’t even do music anymore ... People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!" Spears captioned a post.

"Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying 'F--k You' in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win," the "Gimme More" singer added.

Spears last performed on stage in October 2018. The artist performed her last show for the Piece of Me Tour at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.