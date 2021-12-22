Britney Spears says she has a 'new song in the works,' slams family for not being her 'cheerleader'

Britney Spears seems to be working on new music.

The 40-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she's once again creating music after going years without any new releases, as she was under a conservatorship that saw her career controlled by her father Jamie.

For her post, the star shared a clip of herself belting out a few bars in front of the bathroom mirror.

"I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!!" she began in the caption. God knows they weren’t …"

The "Toxic" singer said in order to hype herself up, she read about herself online and shared a few excerpts about herself that she found. The clips boast some of her most impressive achievements.

Where exactly Spears found the information is unclear, but the excerpts called her "one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide."

Also pointed out in the clips is her position as "the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era" and the claim that she has sold nearly 40 million singles.

"No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader …" she continued in the caption. "why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣"

Spears then told fans that she has a "new song in the works."

"I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!" she concluded.

Spears has been unclear about what would come next for her now that control of her career is back in her own hands.

Some reports indicated that she wouldn't return to the stage, though her fiancé also seemed to indicate otherwise.

Additionally, Spears recently hinted that she may work in advocacy in the future.