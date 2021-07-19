Britney Spears spotted wearing ring on engagement finger during Los Angeles coffee run

Is Britney Spears on the precipice of marriage?

The "Toxic" singer, 39, was recently spotted riding around with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27. And in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Spears is donning what appears to be a ring on that special finger during the couple's coffee outing.

Last month, Spears spoke out about her desires to wed and have children but claimed her conservatorship was prohibiting her from doing so.

"I just want my life back," Spears said in an explosive court testimony on June 23. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie, was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI SPOTTED BEAMING A DAY AFTER HER BIG WIN IN CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE

HOW BRITNEY SPEARS' BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI HAS SUPPORTED HER AHEAD OF CONSERVATORSHIP HEARING: SOURCE

Last Wednesday, Spears was granted a motion that allowed her to handpick a new attorney after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved the resignation of Sam Ingham, her lawyer of 13 years, and signed off on his replacement -- Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who was selected by Spears.

"I'm not representing her alone," Rosengart told the court, explaining that he'll be assisted by "a team of attorneys at my firm" who "all have substantial probate experience."

Additionally, Bessemer Trust's request to be removed as a co-conservator of Spears' estate was also granted by the court and Spears' father, Jamie, was confirmed as the sole conservator.

Following Spears' legal victories, Ashgari was spotted in Los Angeles a few days later and told photographers he was "so happy" at the moment, adding that he is "always going to support [Britney] in whatever she wants."

"I’m happy for her," raved the "Black Monday" actor. "If she’s happy, I’m happy."

BACKSTREET BOYS' AJ MCLEAN RIPS BRITNEY SPEARS' 'INSANE' CONSERVATORSHIP: 'COMPLETELY BRUTAL'

Reps for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.