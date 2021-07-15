Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean rips Britney Spears' 'insane' conservatorship: 'Completely brutal'

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is throwing all of his support Britney Spears' way.

The former teen pop sensation weighed in on Spears' controversial conservatorship while speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" ahead of her appearance in court on Wednesday.

"I [can] tell you right now that, my thoughts and my prayers are with her," McClean, 43, said of the pop icon.

He also declared that his "thoughts and prayers" are with her and that he's "100% team Britney."

The conservatorship legal drama continued on Wednesday in court, where the "Toxic" singer, 39, scored a victory when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears would be allowed to hire her own attorney for the case after asking the court for permission to do so. Penny also approved attorney Sam Ingham’s resignation and signed off on his replacement of Spears' choosing: Mathew Rosengart , a former federal prosecutor.

Also at the hearing, Spears said she wants to charge her dad with "conservatorship abuse."

The singer's statements come just weeks after she addressed the court on June 23 and expressed her desire for the conservatorship to end. She claimed she was forced to take Lithium, has been unable to remove an intrauterine device and that her dad has "loved" having control over her.

McLean continued to Cohen that he thinks Spears' situation is "insane."

"I think it’s … completely brutal," he said.

The boy band member added that he's especially in opposition to the "whole IUD situation."

"That to me is physical abuse," the father of two said, adding he finds it "grotesque."

McLean does have hope for his pal from the '90s, however. He said he believes Spears will eventually "break free of all of this."

The Backstreet Boys singer also called Spears a "sweetheart" and revealed that they are neighbors. He said the last time he ran into Spears it "broke my heart."

"She goes to the same shopping center that I do. There's this amazing cupcake shop that she goes to that I go to…It wasn’t her, like, I’m not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago," he recalled.

McLean concluded that it's "not fair" and sung the same tune her millions of fans around the world have in recent years: "Free Britney."

"She can’t do anything, like, literally she can’t do anything," he said. "She can’t even go to go see a doctor, on her own."

Mathew Rosengart , a former federal prosecutor, was appointed as Spears' new attorney in the case on Wednesday.

"I'm not representing her alone," Rosengart told the court, explaining that he'll be assisted by "a team of attorneys at my firm" who "all have substantial probate experience."