Were Britney Spears and Jason Trawick secretly married in 2012?

Did Britney Spears walk down the aisle a third time?

A new podcast and recently unearthed court documents raise the question of whether the pop star was secretly married in 2012 to her then-fiancé, Jason Trawick.

In Tuesday’s episode of "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story," co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray examined an accounting report in Spears’ conservatorship case and noticed a $9,150 payment on Oct. 1, 2012, for "consultation [on] dissolution of marriage."

The payment, listed under "conservatee’s legal fees," was made to the "law offices of Alexandra Leichter," a Beverly Hills-based family attorney, according to the podcast.

"My assumption would be that those were legal services that were rendered directly for [Spears’] benefit and nobody else’s," estate specialist Austin Bertrand, who is not involved in Spears’ case, speculated in the episode.

"‘Dissolution of marriage’ only means one thing, which is divorce," he explained.

Two other payments were made to Leichter’s office that year, but both were redacted in a screenshot of the accounting report that a fan shared on Twitter.

"It looks like they missed a redaction," Bertrand noted of the "dissolution of marriage" payment.

Spears’ rep, Trawick and Leichter did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Spears, now 39, and Trawick, now 49, started dating in April 2009. He was her agent at the time, though he resigned in May 2010 to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The pair got engaged in December 2011, and Trawick became the co-conservator of his then-fiancée’s personal affairs the following April alongside her father, Jamie.

After Spears and Trawick announced their breakup in January 2013, he stepped down as her co-conservator.

The Grammy winner — who is still under the legal arrangement that controls her life and estate — was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004 and to backup dancer Kevin Federline from October 2004 to July 2007.

She and Federline, 43, share two sons: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

Spears has been dating personal trainer and actor Sam Asghari since late 2016.