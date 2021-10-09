Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari surprises her with a dog: 'Home security'

Puppy makes three!

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari revealed that he decided to expand their little "family" by getting a dog.

The actor took to social media Friday night to show off an adorable Dobermann puppy the couple can now call theirs, and it appears Spears, 39, wasn't expecting it.

"Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family," Asghari wrote with a red heart emoji on Instagram.

He also revealed that the puppy's name is Porsha. In a hashtag, he suggested that the dog would be used as "#homesecurity."

Asghari and Spears gave the canine a introduction to their social media followers in a short clip showing the fitness maven holding Porsha in his arms as he pets her and kisses her on the head.

"Who's the new addition to the family?" Spears is heard asking off-camera.

"Her name is Porsha and she's meant to unconditionally love you and it's gonna be trained to protect you from any motherf---er that comes around you with bad intentions," Asghari said with a smile.

Another shot shows Porsha's big paw resting in one of Asghari's hands. A third shows the canine sitting on the floor in the sun.

Asghari also took to his Instagram Story to show Porsha cuddled up in his arms fast asleep. "You're supposed to be guarding!" he joked in the caption.

The couple's new family member comes just a month after Spears confirmed she's engaged to the actor. The two then took off to Palm Springs for a getaway to celebrate their engagement. At the time, the "Toxic" singer announced she would be taking a short hiatus from Instagram. A week later, she returned to the platform to engage with fans.

Late last month, the couple joked about having a child on Instagram when Asghari posted an Instagram Story showing the two playing around with a baby doll.

"Exclusive! We had a baby," Asghari captioned the video with laughing emojis. "What should we name her?" he added.

The pop star alluded to wanting to have more children one day in bombshell testimony she delivered to a judge in her conservatorship on June 23. At the hearing, Spears claimed she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control.