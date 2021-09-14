Britney Spears deletes Instagram as she takes social media break to celebrate engagement: 'I’ll be back soon'

Britney Spears' Instagram account has disappeared in the days following her engagement to Sam Asghari, but the star promises she won't be gone for long.

"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!" the 39-year-old singer tweeted on Tuesday. "I’ll be back soon."

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart also told Fox News in a statement that "it was her decision" to step away from the social media platform.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that "she’s happy and in a great place." The insider added, "and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message."

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES MESSAGE ABOUT BEING CONTROLLED, MANIPULATED AMID FIGHT FOR FREEDOM FROM CONSERVATORSHIP

Spears' decision to delete her Instagram account followed a recent post by the pop star that focused on being controlled by others.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Late Monday, the "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram to share an article titled "Infusing Education with Heart" that Spears says she bonds with. It's an article she's shared before on her social platform and it discusses the importance of teaching children with the heart in mind.

The pop star, who has been fighting to be freed from a conservatorship she's been under for 13 years, discussed knowing what it's like to be "controlled by someone else." Her words on social media echo the sentiments she's shared in court the past several months as she's accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last week, Jamie filed a petition to end the pop star's conservatorship , a move that stunned her fans as it came months after her father shared his opposition to her attorney's requests to step down as her conservator. Jamie has been in control of Spears' finances since 2009 after the singer underwent a series of involuntary holds. Spears has been locked in a court battle with Jamie over the past years as she's worked to get control of her life back.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.