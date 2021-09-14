Britney Spears shares message about being controlled, manipulated amid fight for freedom from conservatorship

Britney Spears is speaking out against being controlled by others in a new social media post.

Late Monday, the "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram to share an article titled "Infusing Education with Heart" that she says she bonds with. It's an article she's shared before on her social platform and it discusses the importance of teaching children with the heart in mind.

The pop star, who has been fighting to be freed from a conservatorship she's been under for 13 years, discussed knowing what it's like to be "controlled by someone else." Her words on social media echo the sentiments she's shared in court the past several months as she's accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse."

"I had to repost this so you can see the whole article!!!!! Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else ... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!" Spears' caption begins.

"No ... you’re not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!! Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys f---ing kick a--," the singer's post continues.

The article calls for reform in education to allow children to explore learning rather than to just merely be taught. "How much do we teach knowledge versus draw out knowing? Prioritizing the former entrenches children into identification with their thinking mind and migrates them away from the feeling body. Yet, by being genuinely curious about their inner knowing, children are encouraged to stay connected to, and express the heart/body wisdom they are so naturally settled into when they are born," it states.

Spears' post was inundated with comments from fans sharing their love and support for her. Many declared she's "almost free," referencing the latest development in her conservatorship case.

Just last week, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the pop star's conservatorship, a move that stunned her fans as it came months after her father shared his opposition to her attorney's requests to step down as her conservator. Jamie has been in control of Spears' finances since 2009 after the singer underwent a series of involuntary holds. Spears has been locked in a court battle with Jamie over the past years as she's worked to get control of her life back.

The move to have Spears' conservatorship completely end comes after Jamie revealed he was willing to step down as her sole conservator when the time was "right" and a "smooth transition" could occur.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the document, which was obtained by The Associated Press, says. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, will need to approve the move. Meanwhile, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart recently said that regardless of Jamie's recent petition, he still plans to investigate his alleged mismanagement of her finances.

Spears also revealed some positive personal news this week. On Sunday, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend of nearly five years, Sam Asghari.