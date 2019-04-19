Britney Spears' father reportedly banned 'Extra' staff member for taking a selfie

Britney Spears’ dad and sole conservator Jamie Spears banned a former “Extra” producer, Carlo De Santis, from ever working with the singer again, De Santis said, after he posted an unapproved selfie with the singer.

“Remember that time @britneyspears’ dad had me banned from ever working with her again because I didn’t ask HIM for permission to [post] a photo she HERSELF consented to? Yeah, #FREEBRITNEY,” De Santis posted online Thursday along with a 2016 image he posted with the singer.

“Extra” host Mario Lopez seemingly confirmed the story, by commenting on the post, “Hahaha I remember!”

Page Six has previously reported that fans of Britney’s have been concerned about the singer’s well-being since she checked into a mental health facility earlier this month.

Reps have not gotten back to us.

Meanwhile, Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, has fanned the flames of hysteria over the star’s mental health with cryptic online posts, Page Six has reported. Lynne’s been liking Instagram comments from fans, such as, “I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end [her] conservatorship. I really hope your ailing ex-husband isn’t keeping your daughter somewhere against her will.”

Jamie’s been battling a serious colon condition.

Lynne and Jamie split in 2002, and he’s been Britney’s conservator since 2008.

De Santis has also worked at “Entertainment Tonight” and been a freelance producer, according to a LinkedIn profile.

