Britney Spears’ father Jamie 'saved her life,' isn't a 'villain,' says patriarch's attorney on conservatorship

An attorney representing Britney Spears’ father spoke out on Thursday to deny allegations he is controlling the pop star.

For the last eight years, the 39-year-old has been under the legal conservatorship of the patriarch, Jamie Spears. The 68-year-old is in charge of her business and personal decisions.

"I understand that every story needs a villain but people have it so wrong here," said Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen during her appearance on "Good Morning America."

"This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation," she explained. "People were harming her and exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life."

According to Thoreen, when Jamie took over his famous daughter’s finances, she allegedly had a mere $2.8 million in the bank, despite earning tens of millions every year for more than a decade. Thoreen shared that with Jamie’s guidance, Spears’ earnings have since grown and she now has an alleged $60 million in assets.

Spears released several albums, held a successful Las Vegas residency, and worked as a judge on "America’s Got Talent."

"Britney’s assets were clearly being mismanaged," Thoreen told the outlet. "She was being taken advantage of by some of those around her.

"He has collaborated with her," she shared. "When she is up for performing, she performs. When she wants to record an album, she records an album and when she wants to live her life like a normal person he has collaborated with her on that."

Britney Spears' attorney did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

During her appearance, Thoreen unveiled never-before-seen videos of the pair in Louisiana taken at the start of 2020. She said the duo "hunkered down" with the rest of the family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Throughout 2020, Britney and her father had many conversations," said Thoreen. "Early on in the pandemic, they spent two weeks with other family members in Louisiana. Britney and Jamie went on long drives… they played in the family garden. Every night, Jamie cooked Southern comfort food. In that time, Britney never expressed those words to her father. She’s never asked him to step aside."

"Jamie loves his daughter," Thoreen continued. "Like any other family, issues come up but this is in no way takes away from the love and support they have from each other. Britney knows her daddy loves her and she can call on him, conservatorship or not.

"Jamie serves as her conservator because he loves her. He wants the best for Britney. We have to remember how the conservatorship was started. Britney needed help and that’s why it was put in place."

The legal guardianship has been in effect since Spears’ public breakdown over a decade ago. It has given conservators -- Jamie for the majority of its existence -- control over the star's estate, including her fortune.

The long-lasting legal situation has sparked calls from fans to release Spears from the conservatorship via the #FreeBritney campaign, which saw its flames further fueled by the recent release of the unauthorized documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which examined her life and career, including her legal woes.

Last summer, it was reported that Spears is "strongly opposed" to her father resuming duties as her sole conservator. It is believed Spears may seek termination of the conservatorship in the future.

Fox News' Nate Day and The Associated Press contributed to this report.