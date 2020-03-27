Britney Spears puts on fashion show while 'bored' in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The answer to cabin fever? Fashion, according to Britney Spears.

The 38-year-old pop star took to her Instagram late Thursday to confess that she was "bored" after isolating in her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In order to pass the time, the "Toxic" singer got up and filmed herself putting on a fashion show as she modeled different outfits from her closet.

"Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video !!!" she captioned the clip.

"I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress 💃🏼 ….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼‍♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!!"

In the 42-second video, Spears poses in a one-shoulder orange dress that she accessorized with a black choker. The singer toys with her hair and strikes multiple poses, before doing the same in a new look with a hot pink dress with ruffled sleeves.

In a third look, Spears twirls for the camera and places her hands on her hips as she models a yellow crop top shirt with ruffled sleeves and khaki shorts.

Spears turned heads earlier in the week when she called for a distribution of wealth amid the coronavirus pandemic on her social media accounts.

The pop star shared a lengthy quote – from an individual named "Mimi Zhu" – that, among other things, called for the redistribution of wealth.

"During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever," the post began. "Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration. We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web."

It continued, "We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together."

The post raised plenty of eyebrows on social media on Tuesday, so much so that the "Baby, One More Time" singer earned a new nickname from progressive Twitter: "Comrade Britney."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.