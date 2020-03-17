Britney Spears sends 'prayers and love' amid coronavirus fears with steamy Instagram pic

Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to break her silence amid the fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 38, took to her Instagram late Monday with a message of hope along with a steamy Instagram photo for her millions of followers.

"Sending out prayers and love to all of the families in this hard time....God Bless you all !!!!" Spears captioned the photo.

The mother of two showed off her figure in a series of two snaps of her in a bright orange, one-shoulder dress.

Spears accessorized the look with a black choker and tilted her head to the side in the two frames.

Spears' post comes after dozens of celebrities used their public platforms this week to urge fans to stay indoors. Among them was Taylor Swift, who used her Instagram Story to detail the importance of social distancing.

“I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she wrote. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually, truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this."

Ariana Grande was another pop star who aired her frustrations with those who have been out and about despite the current panic surrounding COVID-19.

The "Thank U, Next" singer tweeted: "It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

Justin Timberlake broke his silence to remind his fans that "we're all in it together," while Ben Affleck called upon his followers to donate to a charitable organization he’s been affiliated with in the past called Feeding America.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Rachel Matthews have all shared their positive coronavirus diagnoses with the world. Most recently, Kurylenko, who played alongside Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace," revealed she was unable to get a hospital bed due to facilities being packed.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.