Britney Spears' dogs fell ill prior to star's alleged altercation with housekeeper: report

Questions about the well-being of Britney Spears ' dogs are being raised days after the singer denied striking an employee who took them to the vet.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the purported altercation happened Monday before officers were called to the Spears residence, after the employee claimed the "Toxic" singer became violent during a disagreement. The dispute reportedly stemmed from Spears taking umbrage over how one pup was treated.

Spears has yet to reunite with her dogs since they were taken to the vet, reports say.

Now, TMZ is reporting alleged darker details about the dogs' health prior to the housekeeper's trip to get them checked out. Per sources, the report claims one of the canines suffers from digestive issues and both dogs are fed a specific type of food.

The housekeeper allegedly grew concerned when the dogs appeared to be dehydrated from a lack of water. The dogs had also been eating scraps of food from the table, insiders claimed.

Reps for Spears did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. But the singer's attorney denied claims that she struck the housekeeper in a statement to Fox News earlier this week.

"This is nothing more than sensational tabloid fodder – an alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," the note reads. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

"The Sherriff’s office itself has said the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and said ‘there were no injuries,’" her attorney added.

Meanwhile, the gossip site maintained that sources claimed that Spears confronted her housekeeper when they returned, and it was then that the alleged incident ensued.

The sheriff’s department said it is still investigating and the district attorney’s office will determine whether Spears will be brought up on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Spears’ team is adamant the claims are fabricated, according to TMZ.

Last week, Spears' father, Jamie P. Spears, agreed to step down as her estate conservator once a proper plan is in place.

The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

