Britney Spears is all smiles as she dances in a sports bra, athletic shorts for latest Instagram video

Britney Spears showed off her dance moves Friday on Instagram.

The 39-year-old musician practiced her moves in front of the camera wearing a sports bra and shorts with her hair down. Spears used a flower as a prop throughout the video.

The "Toxic" singer captioned the post with a single red rose emoji.

Spears seemingly shared a video in the same outfit Thursday as she danced to Prince.

Spears has been active on social media amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. The pop singer has been locked in a court battle with her father, Jamie, over the past few years as she works to regain control of her life. Earlier this month, Jamie said he will eventually step down from his role as conservator once a plan is put into place.

The "Gimme More" singer recently quoted her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in one of her social media post captions, prompting fans to speculate that a possible collaboration was on the way.

"Ok I'm off JT's wagon, but if you guys collabed, I would hop back on so fast," a person commented on the post.

The pop singers previously dated from 1999 to 2002 but never released any music together. Timberlake and Spears did perform together at the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show back in 2001.