Britney Spears addresses online critics: 'You really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things'

Britney Spears is not holding back.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, addressing those who have critiqued her recent posts.

The image was a brief message on a black background: "Nobody watches you harder than the people that can't stand you."

In the caption, Spears gave her haters a piece of her mind.

"I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit," she began the lengthy post. "For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!!

She continued, explaining that she had never owned a white bathing suit before, and was a fan of the red background.

"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!" said Spears. "Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!!"

The "Toxic" singer then addressed a recent post that drew some criticism: "PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice !!!!!"

Spears has called out followers for sharing mean comments before.

In December, the singer asked fans "not to say the meanest things."

She shared a video to Instagram to show off her Christmas decorations, as well as to reveal that she has a hard time taking in rude comments.

"Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!!" she wrote in the caption. "If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people."

She added: "Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!"