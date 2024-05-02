Britney Spears, Sam Asghari finalize divorce after 1 year of marriage

Britney Spears is no longer a married woman.

Spears, 42, and ex-husband Sam Asghari finalized their divorce through a Los Angeles court Thursday, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Their dissolution of marriage was approved on the same day that the "… Baby One More Time" singer was involved in an incident at the Chateau Marmont hotel.

Spears and Asghari dated for five years before he proposed. The former couple married on June 9, 2022 at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, with Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez in attendance at the star-studded nuptials.

He filed for divorce on Aug. 16, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Documents noted it was "impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

Each signed off on a request to terminate the court's ability to award support to either party due to a premarital agreement already in place.

Separate assets listed included "miscellaneous [jewelry], earnings and accumulations" before the marriage, during the marriage and after the date of separation.

"The community property assets and debts of the community, if any, should be divided pursuant to the terms of the parties' binding Premarital Agreement," the documents read.

Prior to their divorce being finalized, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call at approximately 12:42 a.m. Thursday "requesting aid for an injured adult female" at the Chateau Marmont Hotel, Capt. Erik Scott told Fox News Digital.

"The caller did not offer specifics regarding the injury," Scott said. "One LAFD Paramedic Ambulance responded to the location. At this time, it is not clear if the paramedic crew encountered the injured person, or offered any medical assistance. The paramedic ambulance departed the location at 1:17AM, without transporting anyone to the hospital. There was no law enforcement response to this call."

According to Page Six, citing sources, the incident stemmed from an alleged fight Spears had with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

Exact details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but a source told Fox News Digital that Spears "left on her own with security and is now home and safe."

On Thursday afternoon, Spears appeared to address the incident in an Instagram post claiming "the news is fake."

"I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie," she wrote. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now."

She also wrote, "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace."