‘Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor on what Regé-Jean Page smells like: 'Why have so many people asked me that?'

Fans have a lot of questions about "Bridgerton" actor Regé-Jean Page – and his co-star is willing to provide some answers.

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, revealed that viewers regularly ask her about what the 31-year-old smells like.

The first season of the period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page).

"Oh my God, why have so many people asked me that?" the 25-year-old joked to Glamour on Thursday.

"He smells really, really nice," she said. "He never ever had bad breath, and he doesn’t smoke or anything like that. We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine."

"He’s unscented in a good way," Dynevor added.

The chemistry between the stars has sparked rumors that the pair are dating in real life.

"I think everything you need to know is on camera," Page told "Access" earlier this month.

"That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you," he shared. "All the sparks that flew came off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky words of the scripted material are more than enough."

The series, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, follows families of British high society and how they’re taking on Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Along the way, a mysterious gossip columnist, known as Lady Whistledown, seems to see – and tell all. The scandalous writer is voiced by Julie Andrews.

Page, in particular, has captivated the hearts of many admirers on social media as the brooding duke, a sought-after bachelor.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that "Bridgerton" is the streaming service’s most-watched series ever with over 82 million households taking it in.

"A record 82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days," Netflix announced in a press release.

"And the show has made the top 10 in every country except Japan - hitting number one in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa. Indeed, the success of 'Bridgerton' propelled the books into The New York Times bestseller lists for the first time, and 18 years after they were first published," the statement concluded.

"Bridgerton" was renewed for a second season last week and the new episodes will focus on Daphne's older and very single brother, Anthony/Viscount Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey.

