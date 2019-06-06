Brian Wilson postpones upcoming tour, says he feels 'mentally insecure'

Brian Wilson has postponed his upcoming tour, citing "unforeseen health issues."

In a statement sent to Fox News on Thursday, the 76-year-old singer revealed that his performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey next week -- along with the remainder of his June tour -- has been canceled for now.

The Beach Boys co-founder also wrote a letter to his fans, explaining his decision.

BRIAN WILSON'S MUSICAL GENIUS, MENTAL TROUBLES ARE FOCUS OF NEW BIOPIC 'LOVE & MERCY'

“Dear Friends, It is with great regret that I need to postpone my upcoming June tour," he wrote. "It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey."

He continued: "As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and I’m physically stronger than I’ve been in a long time.

"However, after my last surgery I started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for a while," Wilson admitted, adding that he "was not feeling like" himself.

"Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson went on to ensure his fans that he "had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing."

"I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never dealt with before and we can’t quite figure it out just yet."

The musician concluded his post by stating that he's looking forward to his recovery and "seeing everyone later in the year."

"The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome. Love & Mercy, Brian Wilson.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.