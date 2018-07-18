'Breaking Bad' co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunite for show's 10th anniversary

If you’ve been missing “Breaking Bad” since the series came to an end five years ago, then you’re in good company.

“Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul let the emotions flow during a skit on Tuesday as they revisited the iconic RV at Sony Studios, where the story of the methamphetamine-fueled drama started cooking.

But this time around, 38-year-old Paul is the one who knocked, literally, as he entered the RV to intrude on a destitute Cranston, 62, who’s camped out as if he’s still running a mobile meth lab in the desert outside Albuquerque, N.M.

The 5-minute YouTube sketch was produced for Omaze, a fundraising platform.

While Paul revealed he’s promoting an opportunity for fans to cook breakfast in the RV with him, Cranston is convinced that "Breaking Bad" is coming back.

“It’ll be just like ‘Roseanne’,” Cranston rejoiced. “Without the racism…”

Paul quickly clarified that isn't the case and that Cranston should move on, but his own desire to bring back the show is exposed when a Sony Studios tour guide catches Paul not performing the job he begged for ─ leading a tour group ─ so he could stay close to the RV.

Although the sketch is meant to be in good humor, it similarly echoed the clash between their respective “Breaking Bad” characters — Cranston as mastermind high school chemistry teacher Walter White and Paul as street-smart dropout Jesse Pinkman.

The good news is that this may only be the first taste of seeing them actually playing their beloved characters again.

Series creator Vince Gilligan hinted that a major character would reprise their role for the fourth season of “Breaking Bad” spinoff, “Better Call Saul.”

Despite its similar tone to its parent, “Better Call Saul” has established a unique identity for itself as it follows the story of ace lawyer Saul Goodman in the years preceding his life-changing encounter with Walter White’s growing drug empire.

In April, Cranston said he doesn’t miss playing Walter White. During the cast reunion in June, however, Cranston and Paul both told Entertainment Weekly they’d each take up the offer should it come knocking.

Gilligan said, “I desperately want to see both of them on Better Call Saul,'” their comeback very well could be in the works.

Even if neither them shoot new scenes as Walter and Jesse, they may appear anyway as Gilligan plans to include scenes from the “Breaking Bad” era, Entertainment Weekly reported.