Brandy updates fans, reveals she is recovering after report she was hospitalized: 'Getting the rest I need'

Singer Brandy took to Twitter to thank her fans after reports circulated Wednesday that she had been hospitalized.

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," she wrote. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

The singer did not directly address reports that she had been hospitalized or had a seizure. TMZ previously reported that she had been hospitalized following a seizure on Tuesday.

Paramedics had been called to the Grammy winner's home on Tuesday, according to the outlet's report citing law enforcement.

Brandy, who is best known for hit singles like 1998's "The Boy is Mine," most recently starred in the ABC musical drama "Queens," which was canceled earlier this year after just one season.

The singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.