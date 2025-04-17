Brandi Glanville's mystery illness killed her sex life, says she's been celibate for 2 years

Brandi Glanville has been celibate for two years.

During a recent episode of Tori Spelling's "misSPELLING" podcast, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 52, opened up about how her mysterious health issues have affected her sex life.

"[My celibacy is] not by choice, but yeah, because I’ve lost my security in my looks," Glanville said. "I’m so insecure. I isolate in Calabasas. I don’t leave my house."

Glanville first opened up about her various health issues by sharing a concerning photo of her disfigured face on social media last year.

"I've been on meds this whole year. I don't socialize. I don't go out. And [I've] just [been] spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

After returning home from a trip to Africa in 2022, Glanville began feeling symptoms of depression and, later, started losing her ability to speak.

"I wasn't able to speak. But then [my skin] started sinking in," she told ET.

In December, Glanville told Fox News Digital that she has not been able to find a specialist who can "figure out what's wrong."

"I went and found the best of the best," she said. "I went to an immunologist, a radiologist, a rheumatologist, a dermatologist … I've been to all of the ‘ologists’ and no one can figure out what's wrong. They suggest that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

She also explained, "I needed to figure out my purpose again, and I'm scared of not being able to pay my rent and do all the things that I need to do. So it's just a really scary time."

Despite the uncertainty, Glanville - who shares two sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian - told Fox News Digital she'd been shifting her mindset.

"I have a chalkboard in my kitchen, and I leave it up all year. It's been blank, and I finally decided to write on it," she said. "I wrote, ‘It’s time to pivot,' and then I wrote, 'Lean in.'

"It's been really hard for me, and I don't know what that pivot is, but it's time for me to write something new for myself."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.