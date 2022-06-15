Bradley Cooper admits he was 'addicted to cocaine' in his late 20s: 'I was so lost'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bradley Cooper admitted he had a drug addiction in his late 20s.

Cooper, 47, opened up about his substance abuse issues on a recent episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. The "A Star is Born" actor also spoke about how fatherhood "changed" everything for him.

"I was so lost, and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing," Cooper revealed. "I severed my Achilles tendon right after I got fired/quit ‘Alias.'"

Cooper also discussed struggling with his lack of self-confidence.

"I did have the benefit of that happening when I was 29," Cooper noted, referencing his substance abuse issues. "I thought I made it when I got a Wendy’s commercial. In terms of the ‘made it’ thing, that’s when I made it."

"But I definitely did not feel [it], moving to Los Angeles for ‘Alias’ feeling like I was back in high school. I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me."

He "was totally depressed."

"It wasn’t really until ‘The Hangover.’ I was 36 when I did ‘The Hangover,’ so I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level," he explained. "So all that happened before any of that."

Becoming a father for Cooper "changed" everything.

"Fatherhood is … everything changed," Cooper said. "Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being."

"You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room … you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy. That's not spinning it, that's just the truth."

Cooper shares his five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with former long-time partner Irina Shayk.