Brad Pitt defends himself against claims he only helped Hurricane Katrina victims for good publicity

Brad Pitt is defending himself against claims he only helped New Orleans residents in the wake of Hurricane Katrina for good publicity.

The “War Machine” star is demanding a judge release him from the class-action suit the Hurricane Katrina victims have filed against him, claiming the lawsuit “does not otherwise contain a single factual allegation that Mr. Pitt made any promise to any putative class member, that he entered any contract with any putative class member, or that he made any misrepresentation to any putative class member,” according to legal documents, obtained by The Blast.

The lawsuit is also against Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation. The plaintiffs argue that Pitt and his foundation promised to build homes that would withstand “hurricane force winds” but instead received houses that won’t last another five years, despite owners being tied to 30-year mortgages.

BRAD PITT'S FOUNDATION SUES ARCHITECT OVER HURRICANE KATRINA HOMES

Pitt argued, “While plaintiffs urge in the Opposition that certain generic and innocuous statements Mr. Pitt allegedly made to the press somehow give rise to claims against him individually, this is simply unsupportable.”

Although the Oscar winner is demanding to be released from the lawsuit, he’s not asking for his charitable foundation be removed.

BRAD PITT'S FOUNDATION SUED OVER CLAIMS POST-KATRINA HOMES ARE FALLING APART

The class-action suit accused Make It Right of knowing about issues with the building materials used but failing to inform the buyers. The residents claimed the homes were not up to code and came with issues, including mold, plumbing, air quality, rotten wood, structural problems and ventilation issues.

Sources told Page Six over the summer that Pitt has spent millions of dollars of his own money to fix the problems.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.