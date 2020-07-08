Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie are doing 'a lot of family therapy' to mend their co-parenting relationship: report

The couple filed for divorce in 2016

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have turned to family therapy years after their split in 2016 and subsequent child custody battle.

The former couple share six children together: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox, 12, and Vivienne, 12.

"They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again," a source recently told People. "Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie."

ANGELINA JOLIE EXPLAINS DIVORCE FROM BRAD PITT WAS FOR 'WELL-BEING' OF KIDS

Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

The source added: “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point.”

Pitt, 56, was spotted leaving Jolie’s home last month on his motorcycle.

“The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible,” the insider said. “He seems much happier.”

JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT ARE A 'GOOD MATCH,' ACTRESS' COUSIN SAYS

Angelina Jolie, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt attend the premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade of dating.

In June, the “Maleficent” star opened up about their split in an interview with Vogue India magazine.

“I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to focus on their healing."

Brad Pitt accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards a. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jolie added: "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”