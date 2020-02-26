Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's touchy-feely reunion at the SAG Awards in January left fans around the world fantasizing about the former couple getting back together.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, "The Morning Show" actress' first cousin said he would approve of Aniston and Pitt rekindling their romance.

"Hey, I would love it!" he revealed to Fox News. "I think they are a good match."

BRAD PITT ON JENNIFER ANISTON REUNION FRENZY: I'M 'BLISSFULLY NAIVE'

Aniston's cousin, who currently lives in Greece, continues to follow Aniston's work and accomplishments from halfway around the world. When viewing the now-viral photos of the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor clutching Aniston's wrist on the SAG Awards red carpet, he couldn't deny the exes' chemistry.

"They were a hot couple, don't you think?" he said. "I liked Brad when we met."

JENNIFER ANISTON REVEALS SECRET TO SAG SHEER DRESS: 'HARDER THAN IT LOOKS!'

Aniston, 51, and Pitt, 56, originally met in 1998 while Aniston was starring as Rachel on what would become the iconic sitcom "Friends."

They would later tie the knot in a Malibu, Calif., wedding in July 2000 — an event he says he still has fond memories of.

"It was a party! I liked Brad and I liked his family," the cousin shared, adding that the Pitts are "extremely elegant people."

JENNIFER ANISTON TURNS 51: A LOOK BACK AT HER BIGGEST MOMENTS

The pair divorced in 2005 and, five months later, images surfaced of Pitt and his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie.

Still, after all these years the cousin believes it's possible Aniston and Pitt could have a future "now that they are both older and have learned a thing or two about this life."

"Who knows!" he added.

Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple, who began dating in 2011, ultimately split in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pitt married Jolie in 2014 but the two split in 2016.

Pitt and Aniston admitted in recent years that they’re still good friends. The 56-year-old actor even attended her 50th birthday celebration as well as her star-studded holiday party in 2019.